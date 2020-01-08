PHOTOS: Maialino Mare’s Opening Party in DC

While famed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer‘s first DC outpost, Maialino Mare, opens to the public this evening, a lucky group of Washingtonians got an early preview of the new Navy Yard eatery Tuesday night, during a private opening celebration.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi topped the list of notables in attendance, which also included several of her colleagues on the Hill, as well as Washington Nationals co-owner Mark Lerner, Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case, National Geographic Society Chairman and Case Foundation CEO Jean Case, and Thompson Washington D.C. Hotel co-developers and owners John Pritzker and John Moriarty.

Maialino Mare Executive Chef Rose Noel also stood in plenty of good culinary company, with a half dozen of the District’s most celebrated chefs turning out in support of the recent New Yorker turned Washingtonian.

“We have been following the exiting growth of the food scene in Washington, DC, for quite some time now,” said Meyer. “It’s a privilege to join a community filled with so much incredible and creative culinary talent — and so many savvy and adventurous diners. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Maialino Mare and hope that it will become a beloved gathering place for both the Yards community and Washingtonians at large.”