The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/11-1/12)

McLean





Where: 6504 Smoot Dr., McLean

How much: $2,499,000

When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath modern farmhouse is new-construction, with master walk-in closets, an upstairs loft area, and a hangout room with a wet bar on the lower-level.

Capitol Hill

Where: 901 D St., NE, #205

How much: $1,048,000

When: Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This pre-war duplex features original exposed brick walls along with recent upgrades, including new wood floors, a wine fridge, and motorized blinds. There are also two bedrooms and a cookout-ready rooftop deck.

NoMa



Where: 1144 5th St., NE

How much: $750,000

When: Saturday, January 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: On a tree-lined block near NoMa and Union Market, this three-bedroom Victorian row house has original wood floors, high ceilings, and a wood-burning fireplace.

Kalorama

Where: 1954 Columbia Rd., NW, #810

How much: $665,000

When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 4 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 12 to 2 PM

Why: This 1920s two-bedroom penthouse gets plenty of light and has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. And from the rooftop, you can take in panoramic views of the city.

Shaw



Where: 2030 8th St., NW, #212

How much: $545,000

When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This sleek one-bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The building has great amenities, too: there’s a gym and a spacious roof deck.

