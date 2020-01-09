Things to Do

You Can See the Rediscovered African American Last Supper Sculpture This Weekend

Studio Acting Conservatory in Columbia Heights will throw open its doors and show off its amazing discovery.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

The Studio Acting Conservatory will hold an open house this Saturday to show off the renovations going on in its future home in Columbia Heights. Visitors will also be able to see the massive Last Supper sculpture that the school found hidden behind drywall last fall.

Zinoman in front of the sculpture last October. Photograph by Evy Mages  

Studio is still looking for a more appropriate home for the frieze, which the DC artist Akili Ron Anderson created for the building in 1982 when it was the New Home Baptist Church. The church moved to Landover, Maryland, in the 1990s and couldn’t easily take the gigantic artwork with it. A subsequent owner must have covered it. Studio Acting Conservatory director Joy Zinoman tells Washingtonian several institutions have expressed interest in acquiring the work, and one has returned several times to study how it might safely be removed.

Detail of the frieze. Photograph by Evy Mages

The Studio Acting Conservatory, at 3423 Holmead Place, Northwest, will be open from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, January 11. 

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day