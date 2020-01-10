Barry’s Bootcamp Is Opening Its First Virginia Studio in Clarendon This Month

Virginia residents will no longer have to ford the Potomac to get in their Barry’s Bootcamp fix. The strength-and-cardio interval workout spot will open a Clarendon studio January 25. It will be the chain’s first in Virginia. Its only other Washington-area studio is in Dupont Circle, which opened in 2017.

The workout has developed somewhat of a cult following since it launched in 1998 in Los Angeles (yes, celebrities like Jessica Biel and Katie Holmes have been spotted there). Most classes are 50-minutes long, and athletes will rotate between running intervals on the treadmill and strength exercises for a HIIT workout that can supposedly burn up to 1,000 calories. Each day’s classes focus on a different area of the body, so expect to target abs one day and lower body the next.

At the new Clarendon spot, Barry’s devotees can expect to find much of the same aesthetic they’ve come to know and love: think rows of treadmills, dim lighting, Dyson hairdryers and Oribe products in the locker rooms, and a Fuel Bar for smoothies and overnight oats.

You can check out the new 5,695-square foot space yourself when the Clarendon studio celebrates its grand opening January 25 with a brunch celebration. Post-workout, stick around for mimosas, bloody Marys, and Barry’s swag.

Barry’s Bootcamp Clarendon; 2825 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Join the conversation!