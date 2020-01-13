Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: January 13-19

Monday

Swing by the Gallery Place Vida Fitness for a free Pound class tonight. Inspired by drumming, you’ll hold lightly weighted drumsticks and create your own music in this full-body cardio workout. Class begins at 5:45 PM.

601 F St. NW

Thursday

Channel your inner J.Lo in Hustlers at the U Street Vida’s free pole fitness class. Get ready to dance at 7:45 PM.

1612 U St. NW

Saturday

As part of the NBC4 Health & Fitness Expo, you can take a free doonya class, which is a dance workout inspired by Bollywood. The 30-minute demo will begin at 10:30 AM. You can also take a free core-work class with Mizani Fitness at 10:30 AM, too. Both will be at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

Sunday

Head to the Lululemon in the Montgomery Mall for a free in-store yoga flow. Bring your own mat, if you can—class begins at 9:45 AM.

7101 Democracy Blvd., Unit 1268, Bethesda

Later this morning, check out this free strength and mobility class at the Logan Circle Vida Fitness where you’ll—you guessed it—work on exercises to improve your strength and mobility. Class kicks off at 12 PM.

1517 15th St. NW

Join the conversation!