Lao Cocktail Bar Hanumanh Reopens in Shaw After Months of Closure

Hanumanh, the modern Lao cocktail bar and small plates restaurant from the Thip Khao/Padaek team, has finally reopened tonight in Shaw. Co-owners and chefs Seng Luangrath and Bobby Pradachith closed the place in August, just three months after its highly anticipated debut, for gas line maintenance. The owners have declined to specify beyond that. In the meantime they’ve run pop-ups at at Destination Wedding and other venues.

Bar director Al Thompson has kept the tropical tiki theme for his menu. The seasonal night market-inspired menu looks a little different than it did this summer, though a few early crowd favorites remain like crab curry. New dishes include grilled beef tongue and, on the flip side, more vegan options.

Despite having been dark for the past five months, Hanumanh—a name that nods to the monkey god—has still garnered plenty of attention and accolades in its brief existence, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

The bar reopened at 5 PM and is first come, first served.

Hanumanh. 1604 7th St., NW

