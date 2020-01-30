McLean

Where: 1736 N Albemarle St., McLean

How much: $2,695,000

When: Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The new-construction farmhouse-style home has more than 8,000 square feet of space, including a master suite with two custom closets, a finished basement with a gym, and an elevator.

Logan Circle

Where: 1810 15th St., NW, #2

How much: $1,325,000

When: Sunday, February 2 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This four-bedroom condo in a renovated 1870s mansion has a waterfall island in the kitchen, herringbone floors, marble bathrooms, and a fireplace.

Shaw

Where: 1923 9th St., NW, #1

How much: $899,000

When: Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The contemporary two-bedroom gets lots of light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. It features white-oak floors throughout, and quartz countertops and Italian cabinetry in the kitchen.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1340 Kenyon St., NW, #1

How much: $699,000

When: Saturday, February 1 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, February 2 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: It’s got two bedrooms and baths, plus a marble kitchen island and backsplash, heated bathroom floors, and a patio.

16th Street Heights

Where: 1357 Nicholson St., NW, #4

How much: $414,999

When: Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The two-bedroom has white shaker cabinets and stainless-steel Bosch appliances in the kitchen, and floating vanities in the master and guest bathrooms. There’s also a private balcony out back.

