MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

BOOKS Radio host Diane Rehm champions the right-to-die movement in her new book When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End. In the book, she covers both sides of the argument through interviews with physicians, terminally ill patients, family members, and those who oppose the movement; she’ll speak about the human and medical perspectives on the topic with WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi at Sixth & I. The event will be followed by a book signing. $22 ($40 includes copy of the book), 7 PM.

DANCE The National Portrait Gallery presents a suite of modern dance that pays tribute to singer Marian Anderson, the subject of the gallery’s current exhibit “One Life: Marian Anderson.” See a performance from the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company, opera singer Millicent Scarlett, and pianist Jeffery Watson; the exhibit curator will discuss Anderson’s legacy before the show. Free (registration is encouraged), 6:30 PM. Also on February 4 and February 24.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

FOOD Enjoy beers from 3 Stars paired with a 5-course meal at Lyon Hall in Arlington. Try six different beers, ranging from pale ales and a farmhouse ale to a sour and a stout, each paired with a different course (after an introductory “welcome beer”). $91 (includes tax and gratuity), 6:30 PM.

BOOKS If it seems daunting to go meat-free, get some encouragement from Washington Post food and dining editor Joe Yonan, who lauds the bean in his new book Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein, with 125 Recipes. In these recipes, Yonan pulls inspiration from a breadth of different cultures and cuisines and offers tips for cooking beans in different kinds of appliances. He will talk about cooking with author and TV personality Pati Jinich at Politics and Prose; enjoy recipe samples courtesy of Little Sesame. Free, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

THEATER The story of Phantom of the Opera far predates the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical; the story was originally a novel by French author Gaston Leroux in the early 1900s. Synetic Theater presents a new adaptation of the story with a female title character; the production is movement-based, with dancers as the leads instead of singers. The production also features all original music by Synetic’s resident composer. Through March 1. $10-$65.

PODCAST The Slate podcast “Slow Burn” features a different topic each season. For its third, it will turn away from politics for a deep dive into the relationship between rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. At a live taping at The Hamilton, host Joel Anderson will tell part of the Biggie/Tupac story; then he will talk with hip-hop artist and entertainment lawyer Tracey Lee about working with Biggie in the last few months of his life. $25-$55, 7:30 PM.