Hamilton Is Coming Back to DC—Here’s What You Need to Know

The blockbuster Hamilton is back in DC this year for a second run at the Kennedy Center starting June 16. Like practically any production of the hip-hop musical, tickets will be incredibly hard to get. But if you’re one of the people who says, “Why, yes, I would like to attempt this near-impossible task,” then we have some news for you: Tickets will go on sale for Kennedy Center members on March 2 at 10AM. Tickets will become available to the public one week later on March 9 at 10AM.

The lines will likely be INSANE. In 2018, when the production first arrived in Washington, thousands of people were put in a virtual waiting room on the center’s website and it took hours to move forward in the process. Expect to be behind some 50,000 or more eager Hamilton hopefuls. (Though that’s better than the website actually crashing, we’re hoping they can avoid the ticket mishaps they had previously.)

You can also purchase tickets on the phone or in person, but don’t try camping out. The Kennedy Center is discouraging that behavior with a line on their site: “Please note: Patrons may NOT park or sleep overnight on Kennedy Center property.” The 2018 ticket rush led folks to line up outside the opera house the night before tickets were available, one arriving nearly 12 hours before the box office opened.

Like 2018, there will also be a lottery for $10 orchestra seats. There will only be 40 available per performance and they will probably be distributed a couple days before each show. But if you want to avoid all the hoopla, you can just wait for the Hamilton movie to drop on Disney+ in fall 2021.

The details:

Hamilton

Kennedy Center

June 16-September 20

Buy tickets online, in person at the box office starting on March 2 (for members) or March 9 (for the public), or by phone at 202-467-4600 or 800-444-1324.

