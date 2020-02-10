Do you have an adorable feline friend you’re eager to show off? Submit a high-resolution photo of your cat or kitten to our annual Cutest Cat Photo Contest for a chance at stardom in Washingtonian.

Submissions will be accepted starting February 10, 2020, and the deadline to enter is 11:59 PM EST on March 16, 2020.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance, will select our “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by most votes received through a Washingtonian.com online gallery. Both winners will be awarded a full-page feature in Washingtonian’s May 2020 issue and will receive a loaded gift basket full of treats, toys and more (valued at $170 each) from Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

Even better— if you enter through Presidents’ Day Weekend, you will have the chance to win a consultation and $50 toward pet sitting services from Passionately Pets.

All entrants will receive a faux digital Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover personalized with their cat’s name and image.

Each submission is $30, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. Please see our rules page for full details before entering.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.