100 Very Best Restaurants: #10 – Cane

About Cane cuisines Trinidadian Location(s) 403 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

“Is it worth the wait?” a woman asks, eyeing the crowded Caribbean dining room where she’s on the hunt for “real Trini food.” Our answer: Absolutely. The space is tiny and reservation-less, but dishes from chef Peter Prime’s native Trinidad—which blend Africa, India, Spain, and beyond—are generous. Don’t skimp on punchy rum drinks and apps such as doubles (fried bread with chickpeas), pork belly with cilantro sauce, and smoldering jerk wings. Then feast on platters including a whole snapper heaped with herbs. Tiffin boxes—stacked containers filled with curries—are an excellent way to bring the sunshine. Moderate.