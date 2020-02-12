100 Very Best Restaurants: #13 – Nasime

About Nasime cuisines Japanese Location(s) 1209 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Chef Yuh Shimomura operates the open kitchen of this snug Old Town dining room as a one-man show. His five-course tasting menu—a steal at $55—changes daily with grilled, fried, or steamed dishes that might include a silky egg custard topped with Oregon truffles or a grilled lamb chop in a dreamy foie gras–miso sauce. You can always count on a few things, though: beautiful sashimi (the $13 upgrade is worth it) and a bubbling hot pot or noodle soup for the table. For dessert, housemade ice creams come in flavors like cashew-mascarpone or miso-chocolate. Moderate.