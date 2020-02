This eight-seat lunch counter and market serves the kind of Mediterranean fare you fantasize about stumbling across in a cobblestone alley somewhere far away. The giant chalkboard lists the daily specials. We loved a puntarelle salad with an anchovy kick, focaccia bursting with sweet tomatoes, and the whole fried artichoke with nothing but lemon and parsley. Don’t skip a wedge of the chocolate cake with whipped cream. Inexpensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms