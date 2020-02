This eight-seat lunch counter and market serves the kind of Mediterranean fare you fantasize about stumbling across in a cobblestone alley somewhere far away. The giant chalkboard lists the daily specials. We loved a puntarelle salad with an anchovy kick, focaccia bursting with sweet tomatoes, and the whole fried artichoke with nothing but lemon and parsley. Don’t skip a wedge of the chocolate cake with whipped cream. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!