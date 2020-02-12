100 Very Best Restaurants: #22 – All-Purpose

About All-Purpose
Have a wings-and-pizza craving? These pizzerias—kid-friendly, date-friendly, and boozy-brunch-friendly—are your place. Those wings? Glazed in Calabrian-chili honey and served with feta ranch. The pies can skew cheffy—blanketed with, say, short rib and apple mostarda—but the pepperoni option is just as lovable. When it comes to small plates, chef Mike Friedman celebrates Italian American flavors, whether a spaghetti squash done up al limone or a more-is-more eggplant parm. Moderate.