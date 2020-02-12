100 Very Best Restaurants: #22 – All-Purpose

About All-Purpose cuisines Italian Location(s) 1250 9th St NW

Washington, DC 20001 79 Potomac Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Have a wings-and-pizza craving? These pizzerias—kid-friendly, date-friendly, and boozy-brunch-friendly—are your place. Those wings? Glazed in Calabrian-chili honey and served with feta ranch. The pies can skew cheffy—blanketed with, say, short rib and apple mostarda—but the pepperoni option is just as lovable. When it comes to small plates, chef Mike Friedman celebrates Italian American flavors, whether a spaghetti squash done up al limone or a more-is-more eggplant parm. Moderate.