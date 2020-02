100 Very Best Restaurants: #30 – Del Mar

About Del Mar cuisines Spanish Location(s) 791 Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20024 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

The prices—$98 sea­food paella!—might make your heart quicken, but there’s much that dazzles at Fabio Trabocchi’s Spanish-luxe Wharf dining room. We could make a meal of the gorgeous seafood tower alone—it’s ringed with East and West Coast oysters, cocktail prawns, and saffron-scented mussels—plus a couple glasses of Cava. Or small plates such as vinegary marinated sardines with black garlic, Ibérico-ham-filled croquetas, and crab-stuffed piquillo peppers. Don’t miss the bookends—the cocktails and desserts are both fabulous. And so is that paella. Very expensive.

