100 Very Best Restaurants: #33 – Sushi Taro

Omakase seafood selection

About Sushi Taro

cuisines
Japanese
Location(s)
1503 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Expats and Japanophiles still flock to Nobu Yamazaki’s 33-year-old institution for some of the finest fish in town—note seasonal rarities such as white king salmon—and an extensive menu of delicacies including housemade udon tossed in roe butter or Kobe beef cooked on tabletop binchotan grills. Person­al chefs in a private omakase room entertain up to six guests on select nights. (For that elusive reservation, start trying yesterday.) We’re just as content to splurge on bouquet-like sushi platters—or on a showstopping Wagyu sukiyaki for two—in the minimalist dining room. Expensive to very expensive.

