If fast-casual pizza sounds more desk-lunch than destination, you haven’t had the crackling-crusted Neapolitan beauties at this sunny counter-service spot. Our favorite creations are the pizzas inspired by pastas: a super-peppery take on cacio e pepe and an array of guançiale and pecorino that nods to amatriciana. The kitchen is just as talented when it comes to the fryer: The crispy Roman-style artichokes are best in class. Inexpensive.

