  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #45 – Preserve

Written by | Published on
Preserve's carrots with cumin yogurt. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About Preserve

cuisines
American
Location(s)
164 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

There’s an obsession with all things pickled, preserved, and fermented at this snug, brick-walled storefront. Ham-hock terrine—a gorgeous grid of porky bits—is amped up with pickled green tomatoes and grainy housemade mustard. Meanwhile, grilled oysters with spinach, garlicky cream, and jack cheese make us wonder why you’d want to have them any other way. And brown-butter baked catfish—a casserole with crème fraîche, bacon, and preserved lemon—is one of the best cold-weather dishes we’ve eaten in recent memory. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day