About San Lorenzo cuisines Italian Location(s) 1316 9th St NW

Washington, DC 20001 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

This sliver of a dining room looks to Tuscany for inspiration. We see it in the not-too-sweet Rum di Mora cocktail, infused with blackberry purée. And in the deftly fried squash blossoms oozing goat cheese. A rustic sausage ragu is the perfect foil for tortellini filled with truffled cabbage, and a pungent parsley-caper pesto zings up crisp-skinned branzino. Meaty plates, such as grilled pork ribs, are just as compelling. Expensive.