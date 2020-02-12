  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #57 – El Sapo Cuban Social Club

Written by | Published on
Empanadas

About El Sapo Cuban Social Club

cuisines
Cuban
Location(s)
8455 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Cuban rhythms and pitchers of mojitos give this dining room a party-all-the-time feel. Also fueling the fun: rounds of starters such as crisp-skinned sardines, empanadas with sofrito-laced beef, and tuna ceviche tarted up with tamarind. The kitchen is an ace at frying, so toss in a few salt-cod croquettes and save room for the airiest of churros. Portions are generous. Platters billed for two—habanero-spiked oxtail, pan-roasted beef with garlic and chilies—eat more like a pig-out for four. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day