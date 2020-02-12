100 Very Best Restaurants: #64 – Reverie

About Reverie cuisines American Location(s) 3201 Cherry Hill Ln NW

Washington, DC 20007 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

The highs are high at former Minibar chef Johnny Spero’s modernist restaurant in Georgetown. Take the whole duck—among the best of the trendy flock, with fennel-pollen-dusted meat, crunchy skin, and ac-companying duck katsu sandos. For a week­night indulgence, try scallops swimming in dill buttermilk or a Baltimore gose with a burger (way more delicious and complex than it sounds). Also cool: Spero’s collaboration dinners with a host of national chefs, announced on the chef’s Instagram. Expensive.