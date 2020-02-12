100 Very Best Restaurants: #65 – Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan/Hatoba

About Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan/Hatoba cuisines Japanese Location(s) 501 G St NW

Washington, DC 20001 705 6th St NW

Washington, DC 20001 805 V St NW

Washington, DC 20001 300 Tingey St SE

Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Each of Katsuya Fukushima’s quartet of ramen spots has its own personality. Haikan has terrific small plates (mapo-tofu-topped poutine, crispy pig ears) along with complex chicken-pork-and-beef broth. Bantam King is all about comfort, with its bowls of chicken-based soups and China-meets-Nashville fried chicken. Meanwhile, Daikaya is ramen-focused on the first floor—we love the spicy miso amped with the bakudan spice bomb—with a Japanese-whiskey-slinging izakaya on the second. And Hatoba, the newest addition, offers the greatest variety of ramen, from red-miso/clam to a delicate yuzu-shio broth. Inexpensive to moderate.