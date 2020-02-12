  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #65 – Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan/Hatoba

Written by | Published on
Ramen Noodles

About Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan

cuisines
Japanese
Location(s)
501 G St NW
Washington, DC 20001
705 6th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
805 V St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Awards
100 Very Best 2019

Each of Katsuya Fukushima’s quartet of ramen spots has its own personality. Haikan has terrific small plates (mapo-tofu-topped poutine, crispy pig ears) along with complex chicken-pork-and-beef broth. Bantam King is all about comfort, with its bowls of chicken-based soups and China-meets-Nashville fried chicken. Meanwhile, Daikaya is ramen-focused on the first floor—we love the spicy miso amped with the bakudan spice bomb—with a Japanese-whiskey-slinging izakaya on the second. And Hatoba, the newest addition, offers the greatest variety of ramen, from red-miso/clam to a delicate yuzu-shio broth. Inexpensive to moderate.

