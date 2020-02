About Kaliwa cuisines Pan-Asian Location(s) 751 Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20024 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Showcasing Korean, Thai, and Filipino cuisine on one menu is no small feat, but Cathal Armstrong pulls it off. We like to dabble in all three at his all-day Wharf restaurant, splitting family-style plates of Filipino lumpia and yellowtail marinated in coconut vinaigrette; Korean-style grilled short ribs; and the can’t-miss Thai crab curry. A waterfront patio is the place for frozen mai tais. Expensive.