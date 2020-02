About Tsehay cuisines Ethiopian Location(s) 3630 Georgia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20010 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

At this Ethiopian dining room in Park View, owner Selam Gossa pays homage to her late mother’s Addis Ababa cafe. Others may have their nonna’s Sunday gravy or auntie’s dal, but Gossa boasts her mom’s shiro. The creamy chickpea-flour stew is a highlight of the vegetarian platter, where it sits alongside vivid red lentils and collard greens. On the meaty side, try the lamb stew simmered in housemade berbere or the rosemary-scented beef tibs. Inexpensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms