About Obelisk cuisines Italian Location(s) 2029 P St NW

Washington, DC 20036 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

This intimate room offers one of the region’s best prix fixe deals. The five-course meal ($81 or $91, depending on the night) starts with antipasti—maybe briny bottarga, or burrata with Ligurian olive oil. Then it’s on to such pastas as suckling-pig-stuffed agnolotti and maybe a rosy Waygu steak. The menu changes, but if you’re lucky, the pear crostada will be on offer for dessert. Very expensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms