Bagels are a divisive topic. When it comes to assessing who slings the best rounds in town, though, we’re unhesitant about planting our flag in this Park View deli’s camp. And as the lines attest, we’re not alone. Baked in a wood-burning oven, the bagels are chewy, a little sweet, and particularly good done up with pepperoni, red sauce, and mozzarella. Also worth the wait: the tightly rolled cheese­steak and pastrami fried rice. Inexpensive.

