If you’ve been to the Miami original, you don’t need us to tell you about the joys of the tossed-at-the-table coleslaw and stone-crab claws with mustard sauce. But here’s a little secret: This throwback also serves the city’s best apple pie. And wedge salad. And actually, some seriously good steak, too. Yeah, it’s a chain, but it’s also one of the city’s toughest tables to land—even if you arrive at 2:30 for the daily happy hour. Expensive.

