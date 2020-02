About Clarity cuisines American Location(s) 442 Maple Ave E

Vienna, VA 22180 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

The vibe may be West Coast, but Jonathan Krinn’s cooking melds French technique with farm-to-table fixings. Pumpkin soup is paired with curried okra, and snapper is enlivened with melty leeks. Sweets follow the same plot-­lines. Go for the chess pie and the Mexican-hot-chocolate crème brûlée. Expensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms