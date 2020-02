Carey and Yuan Tang’s dining room is a fun way to enter the tasting-menu world without racking up a stratospheric tab. Customizable four-course menus are $65 and offer a wide range of bites. (A two-top can taste eight share plates.) Yuan pushes flavor boundaries—barbecue carrots with cornbread ice cream; charred-and-popped-corn gnudi. Try the $35 “mixed media” drink pairing, which lets you sample a range of beverages, from cider to cocktails. Expensive.

