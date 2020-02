About Thamee cuisines Burmese Location(s) 1320 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Mother/daughter duo Jocelyn Law-Yone and Simone Jacobson have created one of DC’s homiest restaurants. Jacobson is a warm, funny host, while Law-Yone, the chef, is a frequent presence in the dining room, chatting about her Burmese creations. The menu’s latest draws: fried cauliflower with tamarind dip and Law-Yone’s riff on mapo tofu, made with cubes of yellow split peas. Moderate.

