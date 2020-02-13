Vienna

Where: 207 Ross Dr., SW, Vienna

How much: $1,639,888

When: Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This Craftsman-style new-build has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, oak floors, a library with built-in cabinets, and a deck that overlooks the backyard.

Shaw

Where: 917 S St., NW, #1

How much: $1,295,000

When: Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom duplex has luxe finishes throughout, including Wolf appliances in the kitchen and a master suite with custom closets. There’s also a private deck out back.

NoMa



Where: 410 K St., NE, #2

How much: $974,900

When: Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Inside a renovated rowhouse, the new two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condo has a skylight in the hallway, a kitchen with blue cabinets and quartz countertops, and its own roof deck.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3514 13th St., NW, #11

How much: $749,999

When: Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has more than 1,000 square feet, plus hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, and a private roof deck.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1747 T St., NW, #1

How much: $449,900

When: Saturday, February 15 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This contemporary one-bedroom in a converted Victorian rowhouse features white-oak flooring and Bosch appliances, and is a short walk from plenty of great shops and restaurants.

Join the conversation!