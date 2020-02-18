Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: February 18-23

Wednesday

The City Vista Vida will host a free Shred class this morning at 7 AM. The circuit workout will focus on building strength via resistance bands and weights.

445 K St. NW

Friday

Northern Virginia folks can get in a double workout tonight: Show up for a 30-minute Pure Barre class, after which you’ll run down to Shred415 for a half-hour cardio workout. After you’re done, head to Burtons Grill for happy hour deals.

21435 Epicerie Plaza, Sterling

Saturday

Join the Outdoor Voices team for a bootcamp-meets-circuit workout this morning at Chaia. Hang around post-sweat for brunch from the taco crew. Class starts at 9 AM.

615 I St. NW

Sunday

Swing by the Bethesda Lululemon for an in-store yoga class that focuses on your core. The hour-long workout begins at 9:45 AM.

7101 Democracy Blvd. #1268, Bethesda

