February 20th is National Love Your Pet Day, and you can show love to your adorable feline friend by entering Washingtonian’s Cutest Cat Photo Contest!

Submissions will be accepted through 11:59 PM EST on March 16, 2020.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance, will select our “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by most votes received through a Washingtonian.com online gallery. Both winners will be awarded a full-page feature in Washingtonian’s May 2020 issue and will receive a loaded gift basket full of treats, toys and more (valued at $170 each) from Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

All entrants will receive a faux digital Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover personalized with their cat’s name and image.

Each submission is $30, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. Please see our rules page for full details before entering.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.