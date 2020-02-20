Wesley Heights

Where: 3111 44th St., NW

How much: $2,695,000

When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Prominent modern architect Mark McInturff is behind the redo of this contemporary five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, a black quartz kitchen island, and a deck overlooking a spacious backyard.

Logan Circle

Where: 1445 Church St., NW, #41

How much: $1,299,900

When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, industrial penthouse in the Rainbow Lofts building has high ceilings and gets lots of light. It’s also got wide-plank oak flooring, exposed brick walls, two private terraces, and a skylight in the master bedroom.

Capitol Hill

Where: 419 Independence Ave., SE

How much: $949,000

When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom 1890s rowhouse was recently renovated. It combines historic character with modern amenities—like walnut cabinets with brass accents, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and LED reading sconces beside the beds.

Woodridge

Where: 2617 24th St., NE

How much: $764,900

When: Saturday, February 22 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This 1920s Colonial was recently modernized to include high-end amenities, such as stainless steel Viking appliances in the kitchen and a finished basement with a wet bar. It also has a large, fenced-in backyard.

North Cleveland Park

Where: 3031 Sedgwick St., NW, #504-E

How much: $639,000

When: Sunday, February 23 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom penthouse in a pre-war building has serious charm, from the arches and warm hardwood floors, to the built-in china cabinet in the dining room.

