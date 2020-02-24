Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: February 24 – March 1

Monday

You can check out a free fitness class at the Navy Yard Vida location today. There will be a Cut class at 6:15 PM, which is a circuit HIIT workout.

1212 4th St. SE, #170

Wednesday

The Cleveland Park Library will host an hour-long laughter yoga class today. Come by at 7 PM (and you don’t need a mat).

3310 Connecticut Ave. NW

Saturday

The TW Training crew is opening its group training for long runs to the public. Meet at 8 AM at the Dupont Philz Coffee for an 8- to 10-mile course, part of which will be through the DC Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon course. Hang out for coffee after!

1350 Connecticut Ave. NW

Sunday

The DC Outdoor Voices store will host a 30-minute jog around Georgetown before you head back to the store for a 30-minute yoga flow. Bring your own mat—the workout begins at 10 AM.

3025 M St. NW

Join the conversation!