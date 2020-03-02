Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 2-8

Monday

If you’re over the age of 50, you can attend a free parkour-based workout class for seniors before the series officially begins in April. If there is good weather, the 10 AM class will be hosted outside, so dress accordingly.

1605 Cameron St., Alexandria

Tuesday

The Charles Houston Recreation Center in Alexandria hosts free workouts every Tuesday and Thursday. Tonight’s family-friendly bootcamp will start at 6:30 PM, but show up at 6:15 to sign up for the class.

1901 Wythe St., Alexandria

Friday

If you’re in the Sterling area, you can finish your work week with a Zumba class at Elite Formation Studio (your first class is free). The workout begins at 6:30 PM.

23521 Overland Dr., Sterling

Saturday

The 14th Street Lululemon will host a 50-minute yoga class guided by a teacher from Bhakti Yoga DC. The class will begin at 9 AM, and while there will be some mats available for use, it’s recommended you bring your own. Stick around for goodies after class!

1925 14th St. NW

