MONDAY, MARCH 9

MUSIC Sing your favorite show tunes at the Beacon Bar & Grill. Gather around the piano and belt it out alongside guest artist (and Helen Hayes Award nominee) Jade Jones, who is currently performing in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s The Amen Corner. Pay-What-You-Can, 7 PM.

DISCUSSION If you’re concerned about the impact of your food choices on the environment, then learn about sustainable seafood from marine conservation biologist David Shiffman at a Profs & Pints lecture at the Bier Baron. Dr. Shiffman will talk about how to navigate conflicting recommendations from different environmental organizations and how to interpret market labels when there are no governmental regulations to define them. $12 in advance or $15 at the door, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

LECTURE Think about the future at the Nerds in NoMa March discussion, “Futurescapes: Envisioning What’s Next,” in the lobby of 1200 First St. NE. Entrepreneur Adam Zuckerman will speak about how the future might look as technology improves and what humanity could be, several centuries down the road. The evening will also feature an interactive activity, appetizers from Laos in Town, and free beverages. Free, 6 PM.

BOOKS PETA’s founder Ingrid Newkirk explores the intriguing lifestyles of animals in her new book Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion. Newkirk an co-author Gene Stone present the research about the intelligence and empathy that animals exhibit and give concrete examples of how we can avoid the unnecessary use of animals for testing, entertainment, and food. Newkirk will speak at Kramerbooks. Free, 6:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

POETRY The National Museum of Women in the Arts has partnered with the Folger Shakespeare Library on an evening of poetry. Poets Camille Dungy, Tina Chang, and Beth Ann Fennelly will read their works about motherhood; stick around afterwards for a wine reception and book signing. $15, 7 PM.

THEATER Washington Post humorist Alexandra Petri wrote a play that envisions a reprise of the 1968 debates between liberal Gore Vidal and conservative William F. Buckley. Inherit the Windbag brings the conversation from Vidal and Buckley’s original debates into the modern era, with many of the same issues at play (racial justice, wealth disparity), and with visits from historical guest stars such as Ayn Rand and Truman Capote. Mosaic Theater’s production of Inherit the Windbag will have its world premiere at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Through March 29. $35-$65 (3/11 is Pay What You Can).