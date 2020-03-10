With concerns about the novel coronavirus on the rise in the Washington area, some organizations are deliberating whether it’s best to postpone, cancel, or move forward with some of the biggest events of the season. Here’s where some of these events stand. This list will be updated.

Awesome Con

Status: As planned

DC’s annual pop culture convention is still set to take place from May 1-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Event coordinators plan to implement a series of hygiene measures at the event, such as having sanitation and disinfection materials available as well as onsite medical support.

Coordinators are following suggestions from U.S. and public health guidelines regarding the virus before taking additional precautionary measures. About 80,000 people are expected to attend the event over the three-day weekend.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Status: As planned

As of now, the big pink party is still on.

“We continue to be in close contact with District of Columbia officials to ensure that we are receiving the most accurate and up to date information as it becomes available,” Karyn G. Le Blanc says on behalf of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festivities will run from March 20-April 12. “We expect to welcome thousands of people to our city over the next few weeks,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference last week, before there were any confirmed coronavirus cases in DC. “We will continue to work on prevention preparedness and response if necessary.”

DC Environmental Film Festival

Status: Canceled, going virtual

Bad news environmental film lovers: This year’s Environmental Film Festival is canceled because of the coronavirus. “We did not come to this decision lightly, but as the safety of our audience … is our highest priority, we have determined that this was the only viable course of action to take,” the organization announced in a statement.

The event, which was originally scheduled for March 12-22, will host a virtual festival next week instead, screening a selection of 2020 films online. A smaller version of the festival will also be hosted in the fall.

Funk Parade, Wammie Weekend

Status: As planned

Spring events by the MusicianShip, including Wammie Weekend (March 27-29) and the Funk Parade (May 9) are set to go on as scheduled. Organizers are keeping a close eye on updates from local authorities and health officials in case they have to make any changes.

“Until we have a definitive word from city officials, we are simply encouraging everyone to take preventative measures based on CDC guidelines,” MusicianShip Executive Director Jeffery Tribble says.

National Food Policy Conference

Status: Postponed

The Consumer Federation of America decided to reschedule its conference to a later date this year, saying that proceeding with the event as scheduled would “undermine efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” The event was supposed to take place March 11-12, with hundreds expected to attend.

Gridiron Dinner

Status: Canceled

The Gridiron Club & Foundation’s 135th anniversary dinner has been canceled following concerns of the coronavirus. Organizers made the decision based on advice from government officials recommending that people should avoid large gatherings, group president Craig Gilbert said in an emailed statement.

“We feel it’s best not to put you or your guests at risk,” Gilbert said in the statement. “We are taking this step based on expert advice as well as the feedback we are hearing from members and others who had planned to attend.”

This is the third time in the event’s history that the annual dinner has been canceled. Earlier cancelations were due to World War I and II.

SAS Global Forum

Status: Canceled, going virtual

This year’s conference will be held virtually from March 29-April 1 out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus. The SAS Institute is currently working on finalizing details and says it will share more information about this transition, soon.

ShamrockFest

Status: Canceled

ShamrockFest announced its decision to cancel this year’s event in February, but it wasn’t entirely because of the coronavirus. Issues related to venue contracts were among its major concerns, although the growth of the virus reaffirms its decision not to have it this year, owner Richard Shea says.

“It wasn’t the main reason, but it was a factor, I would say,” Shea says. “The situation is changing so fast. … It would have been pretty scary to do it this year for everybody.”

Spring Meetings

Status: Canceled, going virtual

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group announced last week that the 2020 Spring Meetings will be held virtually this year due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. About 4,500 people usually attend, including delegates from the group’s member countries, observer organization representatives, and members of the press.

“With this adapted format, we are confident that our member countries will be able to effectively engage on pressing global economic issues at these Spring Meetings,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in the statement.

Vital Voices 19th Annual Global Leadership Awards

Status: Postponed

Vital Voices Global Partnership has postponed its 19th annual Global Leadership Awards, which was scheduled for March 11 at the Kennedy Center. The ceremony, which plans to honor female leaders with “bold, disruptive ideas” at this year’s event, will now be held on June 10.

Nora McGreevy and Emma Francois contributed to this report.

