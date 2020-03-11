National Cherry Blossom Festival Announces Changes Due to Coronavirus

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is the latest event forced to change course as a result of the novel coronavirus, the Festival announced Wednesday.

The event was scheduled to run from March 20 to April 12. All events until March 31 have been cancelled or postponed. The festival’s management says it is looking for ways to “reimagine” events such as the opening ceremony. Decisions about the April events are still to come.

Here’s what’s been affected so far:

The Pink Tie Party (March 20): Postponed. However, the silent auction fundraiser will still take place online.

The Opening Ceremony (March 21): No longer being held at the Warner Theatre. The organizers are hoping to livestream the event.

The Blossom Kite Festival (March 28): Canceled.

The Tidal Basin Welcome Area: Canceled.

This post will be updated.

