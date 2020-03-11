About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Cherise Rhyns The new general manager of DC’s historic Lincoln Theatre takes over after ten years at the 9:30 Club.

Tony Carnevale The Georgetown professor led the effort to build a database that tracks colleges’ return on investment.

Lance Collins The ex–Cornell dean will head up Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, opening this fall in Alexandria.

Mary Kane As US diplomats catch flak from their own government, she’s opening a diplomacy museum in DC.

Scott Van Pelt The area native is moving his ESPN show to DC—and planning a go-go theme song.

Disinvited!

Jerry Falwell Jr. He wanted to disenfranchise parts of Northern Virginia that house many federal workers.

Credits: Photograph of Rhyns by Jordan A. Grobe for Lincoln Theatre; Photograph of Carnevale Courtesy of Georgetown University; Photograph of Collins courtesy of Virginia Tech; Photograph of Kane courtesy of National Museum of American Diplomacy; Photograph of Van pelt by Mitchell Layton/Getty; Photograph of Falwell by Ethan miller/Getty.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.