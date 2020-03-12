Here Are the DC-Area Buildings That Are Closed (or Offer Limited Access) Because of Coronavirus



After Mayor Bowser declared a state of emergency in DC due to coronavirus concerns on Wednesday, some DC buildings announced they would be closing or limiting access. We’ve rounded them up below and will keep updating this post. Also, here’s our ever-updated post about the status of events around town.

The Library of Congress

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that it plans to limit public access to its facility until April 1. Employees, authorized visitors, and staffers from Capitol Hill with credentials will still be allowed inside.

EagleBank Arena

After George Mason University announced an extended spring break, Monumental Sports said in a statement that the arena on the school’s campus will close to the public until April 3.

The Supreme Court

The court issued a statement that its building will close to the public “until further notice.”

The White House

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told NBC News on Thursday that tours of the White House will be suspended indefinitely.

The US Capitol

The Capitol Visitor Center will discontinue all public tours until April 1, and Congress plans to restrict access to the Capitol building and House and Senate office buildings to staff, members, and press with credentials, following an order from the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms.

The Kennedy Center

The performing arts center will close its campus and all facilities to the public until further notice, though administrative staff will be allowed in.

