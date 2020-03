Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days. In the immediate future, that means D.C. United’s scheduled away game Saturday against FC Cincinnati won’t happen.

In a statement, D.C. United says it will comply with the suspension and that it will reschedule its next scheduled home game, against New York City FC, which was planned for April 3.

