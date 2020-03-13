News

College President: Try Wakanda Greeting Instead of Shaking Hands

After students petitioned that school be closed, UDC's leader suggested it in a memo.

Written by
| Published on
Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) return to Wakanda. Photograph via Marvel Studios.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

If you don’t want to shake hands for the time being and bumping elbows isn’t your thing, there’s another option. After DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, and following a petition from concerned students, the University of the District of Columbia announced Friday that it would move classes online until early April.

But not before offering some epidemiological advice with a pop-culture spin.

In a memo, the school’s president, Ronald Mason Jr., stated that spring break will be extended through March 17, and that students should not return to campus until April 6, though the university will remain open and all support services will be available. He also recommended another precautionary measure. “If you are concerned about shaking hands in the American tradition of greeting, the Wakanda greeting, arms folded across the chest, is a good alternative,” he wrote, referencing the 2018 film, Black Panther.

Wakanda forever.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Nathan Diller
Nathan Diller
Editorial Fellow

Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day