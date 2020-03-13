News

If You Have DC Jury Duty, You May Be Able to Get Out of It

The courts remain open, but there is a new way to request a jury service deferral during coronavirus.

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Even as the DC government closes public schools and pares back other functions, the DC court system is still up and running as of Friday morning. Asked if jury service is still mandatory—even for the elderly and others who may be more vulnerable to coronavirus—DC Courts spokeswoman Leah Gurowitz shared this message with Washingtonian: “People summoned for jury duty who are unable to serve on the summons date can use the eJuror system on the DC Courts’ website or contact the Jurors Office at 202-879-4604 to request a deferral.”

This is a departure from the usual deferral policy, which instructs people to immediately request the deferral upon receiving their summons, and allows jurors to change the start-date of their service only one time.

The DC courts have also posted a coronavirus advisory, which states that extra hand sanitizer has been placed around the court buildings, public areas are being disinfected more frequently, and telework options for eligible employees have been expanded. It continues: “The DC Courts are continuously reassessing how best to address the evolving situation. We will post additional information on our website’s homepage, facebook page and the DC Courts’ twitter feed. The DC Courts are committed to seeing that we meet our mission of providing justice to all during this challenging time.”

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia, and the brazen con of a local real-estate scion. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day