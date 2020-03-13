Permits for DC Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawls Revoked Due to Coronavirus



All permits for pub crawls scheduled through March 31 in DC have been revoked, the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration announced Friday. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted 6-0 to revoke the permits after the District’s Department of Health ordered that all non-essential mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people should be canceled to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Three Saint Patrick’s Day-themed pub crawls scheduled for March 14 are impacted: The Shamrock Crawl in Dupont, St. Patrick’s Day Crawl in DuPont, and Chase the Green Crawl in the U Street neighborhood. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact event organizers directly with questions. At this time, pub crawl permits for events scheduled in April and beyond are not affected, according to the statement.

With concerns about the novel coronavirus on the rise in the Washington area, many organizations have canceled events. On March 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency for the District.

