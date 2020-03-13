News  |  Things to Do

Phillips Collection Will Close Due to Coronavirus

The museum tentatively plans to reopen April 3.

Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.
Update 3/13: The Phillips Collection will close to the public tomorrow, March 14, through April 3 as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, the museum announced Friday.

“To the extent possible, we will be offering programming online through our website and social media channels,” director Dorothy Kosinski said in a statement. “All updates will be communicated via email, social media channels, and posted on our website.”

Original 3/12: The Phillips Collection will postpone all museum-sponsored public events through April 3 as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, the museum announced in a press release Thursday. At this time, the museum, its special exhibits and permanent collection plan to remain open as usual during regular hours.

Postponed events include a conversation with artist Robin Rose scheduled for March 19, a concert from pianist Jonathan Biss on March 22, and a conversation with artist Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum on March 26. All regular gallery tours are also postponed. Events at the Phillips’ satellite location, [email protected], are also postponed. All tickets will be refunded, according to Phillips Collection spokesperson Hayley Barton.

In a statement from director Dorothy Kosinski on Thursday, the museum urged all staff, vendors and employees to stay home if they began to show symptoms.

These announcements come after Mayor Bowser declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, stating in an advisory that “non-essential mass gatherings” of more than 1,000 people should be canceled or postponed until March 31. Many other groups and organizations have also canceled events and suspended tours, including the Capitol Visitor Center, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and more.

