You Can Now Cancel Airbnb Reservations Without Charge

Airbnb announced Friday that it has updated its extenuating circumstances policy: Now you can cancel reservations without charge for certain bookings in the US. The policy also applies to bookings in Italy, South Korea, and mainland China.

To qualify for this policy, you have to have booked a stay before Friday, March 13, and plan to check in before April 1.

If you’re traveling to an affected area, or your travel has been affected by, say, a seemingly improvised travel ban that nevertheless spares places where the US President owns resorts, the policy change applies, as it does if you’ve been exposed to the novel coronavirus or have to perform medical or disease-control activities.

Airbnb’s bookings have reportedly taken a large hit as the virus has roiled everyday life.