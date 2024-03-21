13 Major Concerts and Music Festivals in the DC Area This Spring

There are a ton of big concerts coming to the DC area this spring—here are a few that’ll get the party started:

FESTIVALS

1. National Cannabis Festival

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website April 19-20

The two-day concert-style National Cannabis Festival returns to DC with a massive lineup of performances. Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Redman headline the event alongside bassist Thundercat. If you’re looking for local musicians, go-go acts Backyard Band and Black Alley, and Noochie Live From The Front Porch will be there to represent DC ($55+).

2. Project Glow

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website April 27-28

Here’s a chance to see all of your favorite electronic and dance music artists live. Project Glow is celebrating 20 years of dance culture across three stages with more than 50 artists, DJs, and producers sharing the lineup. DC’s own house music DJ Baby Weight is splitting the bill with other major creators like ILLENIUM, Zedd, Rezz, Elderbrook, and more ($205+ for two-day pass).

3. M3 Rock Festival

location_on Merriweather Post Pavilion language Website May 4-5

M3 Rock Festival turns 15 years old this spring. To mark the occasion, metal fans will fill Merriweather Post Pavilion to watch veteran acts like Queensrÿche, Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, and Night Ranger play their head-banging hits ($50+).

4. Del Fest

location_on Allegany County Fairgrounds language Website May 23-27

Cumberland’s family-friendly music festival brings bluegrass singers and musicians together for a multi-day outdoor showcase where music fans can attend for a day, or camp out on the grounds overnight. The Del McCoury Band, and country singer and composer Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys are headlining the event. There will also be a kid’s zone, late night concerts, food vendors, and a pop-up market ($50 for kids, $175 for teens, $295 for general admission).

CONCERTS

5. Brandi Carlile

location_on The Anthem language Website March 21-22

Folk-rock superstar Brandi Carlile returns to town for a solo show at the Anthem. Both of her evening concerts are sold out, but you can still snag a ticket from a third-party seller ($77+).

6. Zach Bryan

location_on Capital One Arena language Website March 25

In 2022, singer-songwriter Zach Bryan made a major-­label debut with American Heartbreak, and last year, he released a hit self-titled album. There’s no surprise his Capital One Arena show is sold out. Fans of the country artist’s storytelling can find resale tickets online ($202+).

7. Amaarae

location_on The Fillmore Silver Spring language Website March 27

Up-and-coming Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae continues to rise in popularity since the release of her sophomore project Fountain Baby. She’ll bring her Afro-pop fusion sounds to Silver Spring’s Fillmore ($40+).

8. Steve Aoki

location_on Echostage language Website March 29

Star EDM producer and DJ Steve Aoki arrives in DC to spin tunes at the standing-room-only Echostage ($65+).

9. Nicki Minaj

location_on Capital One Arena language Website April 1

Calling all Barbz to Capital One Arena: Nicki Minaj’s world tour is stopping in DC. You’ll want to get tickets to see the Grammy-winning rapper soon—more than 25 arenas on her tour route have already sold out ($110+).

10. Kevin Gates

location_on The Fillmore Silver Spring language Website April 5

Hardcore rapper Kevin Gates is on tour to promote his fourth album The Ceremony, which features rhymes that touch on themes of healing and redemption. Audiences can expect to hear a more relaxed tone from the Louisiana artist at The Fillmore ($59+).

11. Bad Bunny

location_on Capital One Arena language Website April 9

Puerto Rico’s international reggaeton star is bringing his hip-swaying “Most Wanted Tour” to Capital One Arena ($230+).

12. Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott

location_on Kennedy Center language Website April 14

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs a full recital at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The classical affair spotlights hymns and symphonies from composers Dvořák, Arvo Pärt, and Sergio Assad. British pianist Kathryn Stott, his longtime musical partner, will accompany him on stage ($264+ from third-party sellers).

13. Madison Beer

location_on Echostage language Website May 10

Madison Beer became famous as a YouTube cover singer. Now, the New York vocalist and songwriter boasts a Grammy-nominated album. “The Spinnin Tour”—her third concert tour—showcases tracks from her album Silence Between Songs ($55+).

